DeVos, Clark have heated exchange on discrimination

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos took the hot seat on Capitol Hill to discuss the impact President Donald Trump’s proposed budget would have on schools.

The topic became heated when Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark questioned DeVos’ stance on school funding when it comes to discrimination against students.

Clark: "Is there any situation? Would you say to Indiana, that school cannot discriminate against LGBT students if you want to receive federal dollars? Or would you say the state has the flexibility in this situation? Yes or no."

DeVos: "I believe states should continue to have flexibility in putting together programs..."

Clark: "So if I understand your testimony, I want to make sure I get this right, there's no situation of discrimination get this straight. There is no situation of discrimination or exclusion that if a state approved it for its voucher program that you would step in and say that's not how we are going to use our federal dollars? There's no situation that if the state approved it that you would put the state flexibility over our students. Is that your testimony?"

DeVos: "I think a hypothetical in this case..."

Clark: "It's not a hypothetical it is a real school applying for federal dollars."

DeVos: "I go back to the bottom line is that we believe that parents are the best equipped to make choices for their children's schooling and education decisions and too many children today are trapped in schools that don't work for them. We have to do something different."

Clark: "I am shocked that you cannot come up with one example of discrimination that you would stand up for students."

Clark's question stems from a situation involving an Indiana school that received more than $600,000 in state voucher funds, but continues to deny access to students with LGBT parents.

