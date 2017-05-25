Appeals court: Lawsuit can go ahead over snowplow crash

The Michigan appeals court says county road commissions can be exposed to lawsuits if snowplow drivers are operating on the wrong side of the road.

The court ruled in favor of a northern Michigan woman who was injured when a Kalkaska County snowplow struck her car in 2013. Carrie Flanagin says the truck crossed the centerline on a two-lane road. The driver denies it and claims Flanagin had crossed into his lane.

The road commission says governmental immunity should apply. The appeals court acknowledged Tuesday that snowplows and other public vehicles can cross a centerline under certain conditions. But the court also said drivers must ensure that it's safe to do.

The lawsuit now returns to Kalkaska County court unless the road commission goes to the Michigan Supreme Court.

