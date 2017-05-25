Don't miss out on Memorial Day sales

Happy shopping, deal-seekers!

Memorial Day weekend will be here before you know it, but you don't have to wait for the savings.

DealNews rounded up all the best offers you can take advantage of right now.

Clothing

Columbia: 25 percent off select items;

Details: Take 25 percent off select apparel and accessories at Columbia's Memorial Day Sale. Plus, stock up and receive a $25 Columbia eGift Card for free on orders of $100. (It can be redeemed between June 19 and July 4.) Best of all, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Deal ends May 29.

Carter's and OshKosh B'Gosh: 50 percent off sitewide; extra 25 percent off select items via code "OKBG3283"

Details: Cut 50 percent off sitewide during the Memorial Day Sale, with prices as marked. Even better, clearance items are an extra 25 percent off as well. (Discount applies in cart.) Shopping full-price items? Take 25 percent off most non-clearance orders via the coupon code above. Shipping will set you back $6, but you can bag free shipping on orders of $50. Some exclusions apply.

Cabela's: Up to 50 percent off sitewide; free shipping on select orders via codes

Details: Take up to 50 percent off sitewide during the Memorial Day Sale at Cabela's. Choose in-store pickup when you can to dodge shipping fees, which start around $5.95. Alternatively, bag free shipping on clothing and footwear orders of $49 via the coupon code "17GEAR49". Shopping for other gear? Score free shipping on orders of $99 via the coupon code "57MEM". Discounted items include 20 percent off Keen and Merrell shoes, 20 percent off Coleman tents, up to 40 percent off sleeping bags, and up to 50 percent off rods, reels, and combos.

Electronics

HP: Up to 70 percent off select items

Details: Score new tech and cut up to 70 percent off select laptops, desktops, printers, monitors, and more. Plus, all items qualify for free shipping. Deal ends May 30

Best Buy:

Details: Score deep discounts on select items, including 4K TVs, laptops, digital cameras, phones, appliances, and other electronics during Best Buy's Memorial Day Sale. Plus, bag free shipping on orders of $35. In-store pickup is also available; shipping otherwise starts at $3.99.

Everything Else

eBay: Extra 20 percent off select orders via code "P20MEMDAY"

Details: Save an extra 20 percent off orders of $50 in the categories of home and garden, baby, pets, crafts, food, and sporting goods via the coupon code above. This offer only applies to select third-party sellers, and you must checkout with PayPal. (A maximum discount of $50 applies.) Even better, most orders qualify for free shipping. This coupon can be used once per PayPal account within a single transaction. Some exclusions may apply. Deal ends May 29.

JCPenney: Up to 55 percent off select items; extra 15 percent off via code "FUNDEAL"

Details: Take up to 55 percent off select furniture and mattresses, with prices as marked. Plus, cut an extra 15 percent off via the coupon above. Shipping tacks on $8.95, but orders of $99 receive free shipping. (Oversized items may incur additional fees; ship-to-store pickup is available for many items for $3.95 or free for most orders over $25.) Deal ends May 31.

Sears: Extra 10 percent off select items via code "10SEARS"

Details: Score discounts on select appliances, tools, camping gear, grills, and more during the Sears Memorial Day Sale. Plus, take an extra 10 percent off select patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grills via the coupon above. (Alternatively, check out the coupons on this page for even more savings.) Shipping starts around $4, but you can opt for in-store pickup to dodge those, or earn free shipping on orders of $49. (Larger items may incur additional fees or have a higher free shipping threshold.) Some exclusions apply. Deal ends May 27.

Home Depot:

Details: Snag select patio furniture, grills, garage storage, tools, and more with serious savings during the Home Depot Memorial Day Sale. Shipping starts at $5.99, but orders of $45 qualify for free shipping. (Oversize items may incur additional fees; in-store pickup is also available for most items.) Sale ends May 31.

Lowe's: Up to 40 percent off select items

Details: Take up to 40 percent off select appliances, grills, lighting, tools, home improvement items, and more. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up. Items over 150 lbs. incur additional surcharges.) Deal ends May 25.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) / CBS News. All rights reserved.