Dry at last...for now

Like a broken record, scattered showers were once again the weather story today. Gray and drizzly skies made for a chilly and dreary day but... If this weather isn't quite your style, don't worry, this is the final evening of rain and brighter days are ahead for Friday.

Overnight

The low pressure system that has been impacting our weather in one way or another since Monday is at last beginning to move away from the Great Lakes region. Lingering sprinkles will continue to dwindle out overnight, with much of the cloud cover proving stubborn too.

With slackening winds and a still-saturated air mass in place, the possibility will exist for patchy dense fog to develop. That, combined will lingering moisture on the pavements will warrant some extra caution on the roads. Lows will slip to the low 50s.

Friday & Saturday

Skies will be slow to clear tomorrow, but the clouds will break eventually letting in some sunshine from time to time. By the end of the day we will enjoy a nice sunset. A great way to start out the long holiday weekend.

Even with clouds sticking around, we'll see warmer air return to Mid-Michigan with temperatures rising back up into the upper 60s and lower 70s for highs Friday. While this warm up will be nice, we'll take an even nicer jump heading into Saturday with temperatures reaching the middle and upper 70s.

Skies on Saturday will be partly sunny and when you combine that with the warmer temperatures, you have the nicest day of the weekend. While the daylight hours look dry, a few showers are possible overnight. This will be the best day to spend outdoors for the holiday weekend.

Sunday & Memorial Day

Showers and thunderstorms are possible both Sunday and Monday, but neither day will be a complete washout meaning it won't rain all day. Timing will get more specific as we get closer, but for right now it appears the trend will be for more rain Sunday compared to Monday.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Memorial Day as well. It looks like early morning festivities will be on the drier side with rain and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening more in northern Michigan.

Highs on Sunday will be a bit cooler than Saturday, but should be well into the middle 70s. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Even with rain and thunderstorms possible both days, it appears coverage will be on the scattered side and it doesn't look like either day will be a complete and total washout. Stay tuned for continued updates on the weekend forecast!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.