Dry weather returns tomorrow

Like a broken record, scattered showers were once again the weather story today. Gray and drizzly skies made for a chilly and dreary day but... If this weather isn't quite your style, don't worry, this is the final evening of rain and brighter days are ahead for Friday.

Tonight

Cloudy, gray, dreary, and misty. Not the nicest evening, but this is the last one that will feature rain as the sun returns tomorrow.

Mostly dry this evening with just a few spots of lingering drizzle in portions of the Thumb. The sprinkles are little more than a nuisance this evening were you made need the wipers every once in a while on the roads tonight. The drizzle will fizzle out after dark and we will be done with the rain!

Even with the rain coming to an end the clouds will be harder to get rid of. With plenty of cloud cover in play tonight temperature won't fall too much with lows dropping into the 50s overnight. With plenty of lingering moisture, we'll likely see fog develop tonight and will last through tomorrow morning's commute.

Friday & Saturday

Skies will be slow to clear tomorrow, but the clouds will break eventually letting in some sunshine from time to time. By the end of the day we will enjoy a nice sunset. A great way to start out the long holiday weekend.

Even with clouds sticking around, we'll see warmer air return to Mid-Michigan with temperatures rising back up into the upper 60s and lower 70s for highs Friday. While this warm up will be nice, we'll take an even nicer jump heading into Saturday with temperatures reaching the middle and upper 70s.

Skies on Saturday will be partly sunny and when you combine that with the warmer temperatures, you have the nicest day of the weekend. While the daylight hours look dry, a few showers are possible overnight. This will be the best day to spend outdoors for the holiday weekend.

Sunday & Memorial Day

Showers and thunderstorms are possible both Sunday and Monday, but neither day will be a complete washout meaning it won't rain all day. Timing will get more specific as we get closer, but for right now it appears the trend will be for more rain Sunday compared to Monday.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Memorial Day as well. It looks like early morning festivities will be on the drier side with rain and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening more in northern Michigan.

Highs on Sunday will be a bit cooler than Saturday, but should be well into the middle 70s. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Even with rain and thunderstorms possible both days, it appears coverage will be on the scattered side and it doesn't look like either day will be a complete and total washout. Stay tuned for continued updates on the weekend forecast!

