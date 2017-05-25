Pesky showers finally end tonight

Like a broken record, scattered showers will once again be possible today. And dragging things down even more, chilly temperatures with gray and misty skies. If this weather isn't quite your style, don't worry, this is the final day and brighter days are ahead.

Today & Tonight

Skies will be cloudy through the day with passing showers from time to time, especially in the eastern areas like the Thumb. Most of the rain should remain on the lighter side, remaining more of a nuisance than anything.

With plenty of cloud cover and northeasterly winds, temperatures won't be moving far from their early morning values. Expect temperatures in the 50s this morning to only be in the 50s and lower 60s at best this afternoon.

Showers will remain possible during the evening hours, but should gradually taper off to isolated coverage before ending completely late evening and overnight. With plenty of lingering moisture, we'll likely see fog develop for tomorrow morning's commute. Lows will be in the 50s.

Friday & Saturday

Skies will be stubborn to clear on Friday, but it looks like we'll see some breaks in those skies as we enter the afternoon and evening hours.

Even with the cloud cover, we'll see warmer air return to Mid-Michigan with temperatures rising back up into the upper 60s and lower 70s for highs. While this warm up will be nice, we'll take an even nicer jump heading into Saturday with temperatures reaching the middle and upper 70s.

Skies on Saturday will be partly sunny and when you combine that with the warmer temperatures, you have the nicest day of the weekend. While the daylight hours look dry, a few showers are possible overnight.

Sunday & Memorial Day

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday, but right now that threat seems centered through mainly the first half of the day with activity diminishing west to east in the afternoon and evening. While the timing will get more specific as we get closer, that seems to be the trend right now.

Highs on Sunday will be a bit cooler than Saturday, but should be well into the 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible for Memorial Day as well, with the opposite trend from Sunday. It looks like early morning festivities will be on the drier side with rain and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Even with rain and thunderstorms possible both days, it appears coverage will be on the scattered side and it doesn't look like either day will be a complete and total washout. Stay tuned for continued updates on the weekend forecast!

