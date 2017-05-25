More Flint residents eligible for help paying water bills - WNEM TV 5

More Flint residents eligible for help paying water bills

Posted: Updated:
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
FLINT, Mich. (AP) -

Flint officials say more city residents will be eligible for help paying their water and sewer bills amid the city's crisis with lead-tainted water.

The office of Mayor Karen Weaver announced this week that officials are expanding the effort.

With the update, City of Flint utility customers with a monthly income level of up to 200 percent of the national poverty guidelines can take advantage of a "match" program announced last month. The expansion is supported by the United Way of Genesee County.

The program will provide matching payments of up to $350 not exceeding the balance of customers' water and sewer bill.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.