Love camping with your pet? It's about to get easier

It’s common to bring the dog along on camping trips, but a new pilot program hopes to extend a warm paw to your furry companions.

This fall, five Michigan state parks are opening some of their cabins and lodges to people traveling with dogs or cats.

Leashed pets are currently allowed in campsites, but can’t accompany their owners if they stay in the state park’s cabins, lodges, teepees or yurts.

The pilot program beginning Nov. 1, 2017 allows up to two pets (dogs and cats only) to stay in the park cabins at the following locations: Harrisville State Park, Sleepy Hollow State Park, Lime Island State Park, Leelanau State Park and Cheboygan State Park.

There will be an additional fee of $10 per night/pet/cabin or $15 per night/pet/lodge. All pet rules and leash laws still apply.

Cabins and lodges can be booked up to 12 months in advance. To make a reservation, click here, or call 800-44-PARKS.

For more information, click here.

