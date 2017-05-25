Teen robbery suspect wounded in shootout with police

Police say a 16-year-old robbery suspect has been wounded in an exchange of gunfire with Detroit officers at a drugstore.

Officers responded about 5 a.m. Thursday to reports of two robbers wearing masks who disarmed a security guard at the CVS Pharmacy store on the city's west side.

Police say the 16-year-old boy fired at officers before being wounded and another youth was arrested.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.