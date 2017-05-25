Ford to replace product chief in management shuffle

A person briefed on the matter says Ford Motor Co. will announce a management shakeup Thursday that includes replacement of its global product development chief.

The person says Vice President of Global Purchasing Hau Thai-Tang will take over product development from Raj Nair. The person says Nair will stay on in another unidentified key management role. He's also Ford's chief technical officer.

The person requested anonymity because the announcement has not yet been made.

Ford is playing catch-up in the subcompact SUV and small pickup markets which have grown recently. Many of its cars and SUVs have become old compared with competitors.

The change is among the moves expected as new CEO Jim Hackett tries to reorient the company. The company announced Monday that Hackett would replace Mark Fields.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.