Club brings 'Great Girls' exhibit to children's museum

A new exhibit at the Mid-Michigan Children’s Museum gives a shout out to girl power.

Zonta Club will bring its Great Girls in Michigan History exhibit to the museum for two weeks this summer. The traveling exhibit highlights nine different girls from various areas in Michigan who made great accomplishments before the age of 20.

The exhibit features women like Serena Williams, Tricia McNaughton Saunders, MaryLou Hernandez, and Myra Komaroff Wolfgang. It also includes interactive elements like costumes, a selfie station, and a button maker.

“We hope the exhibit will help inspire young girls to go after their dreams,” says Valerie Hoffman, president of Zonta Club of Saginaw. “It shows strong women using determination, smarts, and talents to achieve success.”

The exhibit will be on display from June 1 through June 16.

