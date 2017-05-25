Police warning residents of Consumers Energy impostors

Authorities in Owosso are warning residents about two people posing as Consumers Energy workers.

The City of Owosso posted about the scam on their Facebook page. Officials said they received two reports from homeowners about people claiming to be Consumers Energy employees trying to get inside their home.

Consumers Energy reminds customers they do not solicit door-to-door for any of its programs. Residents should also remember that employees always carry a company picture identification card and will show it when asked.

To help protect yourself and your home, Consumers Energy offers the following precautions:

If someone comes to your door purporting to be from Consumers Energy, ask for company identification. If you are unsure of an employee’s identification or of the product or service offered, call Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

Never open your door to a suspicious person.

Do not give cash to anyone for work you have not requested.

Report any suspicious activity to local police.

