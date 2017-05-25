I.C.E. agents ate breakfast, then detained 3 restaurant workers

A busy morning at a popular Michigan restaurant turned into chaos as federal agents detained three of its workers.

I.C.E. agents detained the workers Wednesday at Sava’s Restaurant in Ann Arbor, but not before getting breakfast.

The agents ordered their waffles with a clear view of the kitchen. After eating, they swiftly moved to the kitchen to detain one of the workers. The employee showed proper identification and was quickly released.

The restaurant’s owner, Sava Lelcaj, said that wasn’t the case for three others on her staff.

“Three members of the team sort of went for the front door and just wanted out of the building,” Lelcaj said.

Lelcaj said she did not know the three employees were in the country illegally, and that a third-party company does background checks on all her employees.

This event has led to questions about how ICE agents operate and what exactly they are they allowed to do to detain someone.

