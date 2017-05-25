Police investigating armed robbery in St. Charles - WNEM TV 5

Police investigating armed robbery in St. Charles

Posted: Updated:
none none
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Police are investigating after someone robbed the Subway in the Saginaw County community of St. Charles.

It happened at around 9:18 p.m. on May 24.

Investigators are not releasing much information, only that a weapon was used.

No customers were in the restaurant at the time, and no one was hurt.

We’ll bring you more information as it is released.

