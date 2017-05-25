Disabled Vietnam vet who touched hearts in Mid-Michigan has died

A disabled Vietnam veteran who captured the hearts of many in Mid-Michigan has passed away.

Gregory Shack was down on his luck when he reached out to the TV5 Rescue Squad back in March.

The 63-year-old had heating and plumbing issues at his Owosso home, and people who saw his story decided to help.

Community members, anonymous business owners, and volunteers with the Home Depot pitched in to do major renovations to his house.

The West Michigan Chapter of Purple Heart Homes also offered its services.

In April he told TV5 that he was overwhelmed by all the support he was getting from Mid-Michigan and beyond.

"They're doing a wonderful thing for me and I don't know how to thank them," he said.

Unfortunately, Mr. Shack passed away before he was able to see many of the changes made to his home.

Gregory's son John told TV5 earlier this year that while his dad was in the hospital he couldn't wait to get out and see the improvements.

"He is probably the crankiest patient. He's trying to get home so bad," John Shack said.

Mr. Shack had been plagued by health problems for the last several years.

