Detroit-area serial rapist gets at least 55 years in prison

A serial rapist who pleaded guilty to a string of assaults in the Detroit area has been sentenced to at least 55 years in prison.

Ikeie Smith's victims spoke in court Thursday, describing how their lives have been changed since he broke into their homes and attacked them. A woman wished him a long "horrible life in prison."

The Detroit News says the 32-year-old Smith cursed at Judge Dalton Roberson after the sentence was announced.

During trial earlier this month, Smith suddenly pleaded guilty in nine cases. Police said the attacks started in 2011 at homes in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Garden City, Redford Township, Allen Park and Inkster. Investigators said Smith was a suspect in three dozen break-ins.

He will be eligible for parole after 55 years.

