House passes contentious 'Choose Life' license plate bill

Michigan drivers soon might be able to drive around with "Choose Life" license plates.

The Republican-controlled House passed legislation Thursday that would allow drivers to buy a plate for $35 with some proceeds going to the Choose Life Michigan Fund.

Opponents say the state should not endorse such a political license plate that would give money to anti-abortion nonprofit groups such as crisis pregnancy centers. State Sen. Patrick Colbeck sponsored the bill and says it would be entirely optional to buy the plate.

He says the bill would address suicide prevention since it is part of the "Choose Life" message and would help organizations that support people making life-affirming decisions.

The legislation was passed largely along party lines and is expected to soon go to Gov. Rick Snyder's desk.

