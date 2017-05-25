Memorial Day Weekend Travel Weather

As we head into the long holiday weekend a single question pops up for anyone hitting the road. Will it rain? The answer, unfortunately for much of the region, is that rain is in the forecast. We break it down below.

Tri-Cities/Flint:

The weekend here at home should be warm, but with several chances for rain. Temps will be in the 70s all weekend long. Rain will linger in the morning hours of Saturday, develop into better chances for showers and storms Saturday night into Sunday, and again on Memorial Day. The risk is a little less on Memorial Day than on Sunday.

The Thumb:

Temps should be in the 60s all weekend, with a small chance of lingering rain early Saturday, better chances for rain and storms move in again Saturday night and into Sunday, and another chance for showers on Memorial Day.

Detroit:

Temps will be warmer than the Thumb, hanging out in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances are about the same, dry for the most part Saturday, save for a lingering sprinkle early Saturday. Rain and storm chances will be around Saturday night through Sunday, with more rain chances arriving on Memorial Day. As of now rain chances look better on Sunday than on Memorial Day.

Grand Rapids/Western Michigan:

Temps will be in the 70s, cooling as we head toward Memorial Day. There is a small chance for rain early Saturday, a better risk for showers and storms on Saturday night into Sunday, and a continued but lesser chance for rain on Memorial Day.

Northern Mitten:

Temps start the weekend in the 70s on Saturday, but fall into the upper 60s on Sunday and Memorial Day. There is the chance for a lingering shower early Saturday, better chances for showers and storms on Saturday night and into Sunday, with continued rain chances on Memorial Day.

The Upper Peninsula:

Things get a bit rainier and cooler for those heading off to the far north. Temps will start the weekend off in the 60s, but fall to the upper 50s by Memorial Day. You should expect at least some chance for rain showers each day, with better chances on Sunday and Memorial Day.

Conclusion:

I wouldn't cancel plans, but make sure to have a way to stay dry. If you are staying in or around Michigan, I would not expect to stay dry all weekend, and would plan on seeing rain more than once.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.