Parking, construction concerns for holiday weekend events in Frankenmuth

A celebration of man's best friend returns to Mid-Michigan this weekend, giving dog lovers a chance to spend some time with their pup and see other dogs in action too.

As thousands flood into Frankenmuth for the event and others throughout the summer, the yearly concern becomes traffic flow and suitable parking.

"Between parking and construction and a good event, you know we're gonna have some traffic issues," said Sheila Stamiris, director of Frankenmuth's Downtown Development Authority.

It will be a busy weekend for Little Bavaria with the Dog Bowl and Balloons over Bavaria.

This year it's not just the increased traffic that causes concerns, but there is also construction underway in the heart of town.

Stamiris said Frankenmuth is working with the Waze app - an app designed to help you navigate around heavy traffic.

"They're allowing us to input information. If parking is crowded or full in one area, we'll direct you to another area. So it's a good thing. If you want to come to town and simplify your life a little is to do Waze," she said.

Overflow parking ends up in nearby neighborhoods, but that doesn't bother Matt Curtis.

"The side streets will fill up quite a bit on the busy weekends. It's great to see the people out and having a good time," the Frankenmuth resident said.

Curtis said seeing a lot of cars on his street during a big event is nothing new.

"People are usually pretty courteous and they don't block anybody in and they're just here to have a good time and we're happy to have them," Curtis said.

Curtis and Stamiris both said Frankenmuth is a place fueled by tourism and they encourage people to show up and enjoy all Little Bavaria has to offer this holiday weekend.

"We just encourage everybody to come to Frankenmuth. Plenty of parking," Curtis said.

The Dog Bowl is Friday and Saturday at the Frankenmuth River Place shops from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

