U.S.S. Edson to host Memorial Day ceremony

Volunteers were hard at work on Thursday making sure the USS Edson was ready for a big Memorial Day celebration in Bay City.

Several veterans worked around the clock to preserve the naval destroyer.

"You have to remember where we've been so that we know where we're going," said Michael Kegley, president of the Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum.

The 418 foot destroyer came to Bay City in 2012. Kegley said the ship has been very well taken care of.

Rain or shine a group of veteran volunteers make sure the ship is in tip top shape.

Milton Simmons said he served on a ship just like the Edson during his military career.

"This is very similar to me. I spent a lot of time on it. It was a home to me so this ship is special," Simmons said.

Simmons said there are between five and 25 volunteers aboard the Edson on a daily basis.

"We're trying to restore it and make it look good so that other people can enjoy it as well as us," Simmons said.

Office administrator Carla Monteiro said it's all hands on deck with the Memorial Day ceremony around the corner.

"I think it's really important that we do it here at the ship because this is a little bit of history. And it's important that we bring the younger generations down here and teach them about everything that's happened in the past. Especially with everything that's going on with the world today," Monteiro said.

The Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum will host a Memorial Day open house at 10 a.m., followed by a special ceremony at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.