Bladder cancer survivor speaks out about battle

May is Bladder Cancer Awareness Month.

One Mid-Michigan man, who fought and overcame the deadly disease, is on a mission to encourage other cancer patients to speak up about their health.

In 2010 almost 56,000 people were diagnosed with cancer in Michigan alone.

"It was getting worse and I was getting really sick," Charlie Albrecht said.

That was the same year Albrecht was diagnosed with bladder cancer.

"After I took my infusions and stuff with my chemo they said it was all good and I took a CAT scan in Florida and they showed up again on the CAT scan," Albrecht said.

Even though he felt defeated about his battle with cancer, he said he's not the type of person to give up.

"I wasn't one that's going to say why me or cry or anything like that. I just say well whatever it is, what happens, that's what happens," Albrecht said.

He was declared cancer free one year ago and he credits it all to a trial drug his doctor recommended.

"If you're faced with that C word - cancer - and chemotherapy isn't quite working, investigate. Ask about clinical trials. There are a lot of them out there," Albrecht said.

For now he is concentrating on being the best him he can be and is focused on helping others diagnosed with bladder cancer.

"If anybody has a problem with their cancer and it's not doing them any good, you know their chemo or process, if you're offered the clinical treatment take it," Albrecht said.

