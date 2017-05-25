Indiana tops Michigan at Big Ten Tournament

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) -- Alex Krupa ripped an RBI single in the 13th inning and Indiana topped Michigan 5-4 on Thursday, eliminating the second-seeded Wolverines from the Big Ten Tournament.

At nearly four-and-a-half hours, the game was already the longest in tournament history when Krupa drilled a ball down the left-field line to keep the Hoosiers alive.

Michigan led 2-0 before a two-run homer from Craig Dedelow in the seventh tied it up. The Wolverines jumped back on top 3-2 on a two-out single by Jake Bivens, but Indiana's Matt Lloyd made it 3-3 on an RBI groundout.

Logan Sowers followed with an RBI single, his first of the tournament after starting 0 for 7. But Drew Lugbauer's two-out single in the bottom of the ninth pulled Michigan even at 4-all.

