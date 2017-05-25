Report: Ticks on the rise this year

New reports out of Michigan State University show tick season is surging this year.

The ticks are in full force as people head to local campgrounds this weekend.

"I know about the ticks with the dog and we worry," said Roberta Durrant, resident.

She knows ticks are on the rise this year.

Researchers said the mild winter has led to the increase of the insects known to carry Lyme disease.

Durrant is spending time camping with her dog Thor. She said she is concerned for her four-legged friend.

"You worry about your dogs because they're out there. They can't put pants on so you really need to check them," Durrant said.

The manager of the campground said he hasn't received any complaints about ticks, but he does caution campers to take the necessary precautions.

"Try to avoid brushier areas and also examine themselves. If they see a tick preferably use some tweezers to remove it, but get it off as soon as possible. Wear long pants rather than shorts that probably eliminates quite a few of the situations where you might get a tick," said George Lauinger, manager for the Bay City State Recreation Area.

He encourages everyone to come and have a great time in the great outdoors.

As for Durrant, she's keeping an eye out for ticks.

"I've been lucky. I haven't had any ticks and we camp a lot. So I've been lucky," Durrant said.

According to the CDC, more than 250,000 people got Lyme disease through ticks in 2015. That's more than 10,000 more than in 1995.

