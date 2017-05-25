BREAKING: Police search for missing 15-year-old

The Michigan State Police has released an endangered missing advisory for 15-year-old Lacy Nicole Fowler.

Fowler was last seen in the area of the McDonald's on Owen Road in Fenton. Police said she's been missing since May 22.

Fowler is described as 5'4" and 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie and red and black athletic pants.

She wears prescription glasses and has her nose and both ears pierced.

There is no information on an involved vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

