Superintendent: Threat towards Flushing schools not credible

Flushing Community Schools Superintendent Timothy Stein said a threat towards the district was determined not credible.

The threat was posted to social media by a middle school student Wednesday night, Stein said.

Students saw the post and informed their parents, who then informed law enforcement.

The threat was investigated and officials determined the threat was not credible.

"My hope, beyond making you aware of this situation, is that students understand that their safety is our number one priority and that when a threat is made, however innocent the comment may have been intended, it will be taken seriously," Stein said.

The student is no longer allowed to attend school until he is seen by a licensed psychologist and deemed not a risk to other students or themselves, Stein said.

School proceeded as usual Thursday morning.

