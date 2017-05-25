Woman sentenced to prison for Isabella County stabbing

A 51-year-old Mt. Pleasant woman was sentenced to prison for a 2016 stabbing.

Bernice Hendrickson was sentenced to 40 months in prison for the Sept. 25, 2016 incident.

The evidence showed Hendrickson grabbed a knife and intentionally stabbed the victim twice, once in each leg, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The stabbing caused substantial bleeding and the victim required stitches.

It happened on the Isabella County Indian Reservation.

Hendrickson pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm on Feb. 9, 2017.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington also imposed two years of supervised release on Hendrickson.

