VIDEO: Speeding car smashes into city bus

Two drivers were hospitalized in serious condition after a devastating crash.

It happened about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near South Street and Oakland Drive in Kalamazoo.

Investigators said the high-speed crash sent a gold Pontiac smashing into the city bus. Our CBS affiliates at WWMT report the driver of the bus was crushed, causing her to lose part of her leg.

Investigators said the at-fault driver suffered serious injuries and is also hospitalized.

The intersection was shut down for hours while investigators worked to determine what happened. Police are still waiting toxicology results to make a final ruling on the cause of the crash.

