Police seek person of interest in recent B&E

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Police need your help location a person of interest in a recent breaking and entering case. 

Flint Township Police posted the surveillance photos of a person wanted for questioning regarding a B&E of a coin-operated device at the Krispy Klean Car Wash on Bristol Road in Flint. 

The person is riding a motorized pedal bike with a trailer attached. 

If you can identify the person, please call 810-600-3250. 

