Police seek person of interest in recent B&E

Police need your help location a person of interest in a recent breaking and entering case.

Flint Township Police posted the surveillance photos of a person wanted for questioning regarding a B&E of a coin-operated device at the Krispy Klean Car Wash on Bristol Road in Flint.

The person is riding a motorized pedal bike with a trailer attached.

If you can identify the person, please call 810-600-3250.

