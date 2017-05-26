A weekend blend of sun and storms

After an unsettled pattern of rain and gloomy skies this week, we finally saw some improvement ton Friday. While the weekend won't be completely dry, it does look like we'll at least get off to a dry start. We have the full breakdown below!

Overnight

A low pressure system cutting across Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio overnight will keep our skies on the cloudier side. A few areas from Gratiot County to the I-69 corridor will run a slight chance of seeing a few sprinkles as an area of showers and thunderstorms cuts across southern Michigan, but most of this will tend to dissipate before reaching us.

Outside of that, we're looking at a very pleasant night with lows remaining comfortable in the mid 50s. Winds will be light and variable.

Saturday

If your plans are flexible this weekend and you're looking for a day to be outside, Saturday is far and away the best day. We'll see a few clouds in the morning, but we should see plenty of sun through the rest of the day and more importantly we will stay dry all day!

Temperatures will be much warmer tomorrow too. What we usually hope for this time of year, in the middle and upper 70s for afternoon highs. While dew points will creep up, it won't be overly humid during the day.

The only thing we'll need to keep an eye on for Saturday will be the possibility of isolated lake-breeze showers. This would be mainly north of US-10 in our northern areas. These showers, if they even develop at all, would likely remain brief and shouldn't ruin the day so don't cancel any plans.

We'll stay dry through Saturday evening as well, but clouds will be on the increase during the overnight period.

Sunday & Memorial Day

Sunday will be the day we're expecting the most shower and thunderstorm activity. It will be the day you won't want to be outdoors. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible, mainly in the late afternoon and evening and one or two thunderstorms, may be strong to severe. If you are going to be outdoors have a plan or shelter to go to in case the weather gets nasty.

Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has Mid-Michigan under a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe weather for Sunday. This would suggest severe weather would be isolated. We still have plenty of specifics to iron out first and the threat is low, but consider this a heads up to check back a few times over the next few days. Have a plan to get somewhere safe if you are camping or outside Sunday.

On Monday, we have chances for showers and storms, but we're not expecting the coverage to be as widespread as Sunday. The morning actually looks pretty dry, which would be great for early morning activities.

But we do have scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening hours Monday too, so be sure to check the radar throughout the day.

Temperatures on Sunday will be slightly cooler than Saturday in the mid 70s, with Monday being the cooler day over the long weekend with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.

Have a wonderful and safe weekend and remember all of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for us! Thank you to all who served and serve.

