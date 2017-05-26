Dry for the start of Memorial Day Weekend

After an unsettled pattern of rain and gloomy skies this week, we're finally seeing some improvement today. While the weekend won't be completely dry, it does look like we'll at least get off to a dry start. We have the full breakdown below!

Today & Tonight

Dry this afternoon, but still a little gray with plenty of cloud cover hanging around. We will be overcast for a good portion of the day, but the silver lingering is that we will stay dry and there will be the occasional peek of sunshine here or there. By the end of the afternoon we will see some blue skies break through the cloud cover.

Despite it being mostly cloudy, temperatures have taken a step up compared to the chilly 50s of yesterday. Highs today are reaching the upper 60s with a few lucky spots getting near 70°. Temps will be comfortable through the evening with 60s expected. Lows will eventually fall into the middle 50s for overnight lows.

Your evening plans will be dry tonight, but we'll keep an eye on a system to our southwest. There is a slight chance that a few showers could clip our southwestern counties near the I-69 corridor and our southern sections of US-127 late tonight. This is a minimal chance and we have a better shot to stay dry all night long. If you do see any rain it will be light and come in after 10 PM.

Saturday

If your plans are flexible this weekend and you're looking for a day to be outside, Saturday is far and away the best day. We'll see a few clouds in the morning, but we should see plenty of sun through the rest of the day and more importantly we will stay dry all day!

Temperatures will be much warmer tomorrow too. What we usually hope for this time of year, in the middle and upper 70s for afternoon highs. While dew points will creep up, it won't be overly humid during the day.

The only thing we'll need to keep an eye on for Saturday will be the possibility of isolated lake-breeze showers. This would be mainly north of US-10 in our northern areas. These showers, if they even develop at all, would likely remain brief and shouldn't ruin the day.

We'll stay dry through Saturday evening as well, but clouds will be on the increase during the overnight period.

Sunday & Memorial Day

Sunday will be the day we're expecting the most shower and thunderstorm activity. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible, mainly in the late afternoon and evening and one or two thunderstorms, depending on the arrival time of a warm front, may be strong to severe.

Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has Mid-Michigan under a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe weather for Sunday. This would suggest severe weather would be isolated. We still have plenty of specifics to iron out first and the threat is low, but consider this a heads up to check back a few times over the next few days. Have a plan to get somewhere safe if you are camping or outside Sunday.

On Monday, we have chances for showers and storms, but we're not expecting the coverage to be as widespread as Sunday. The morning actually looks pretty dry, which would be great for early morning activities.

But we do have scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening hours Monday too, so be sure to check the radar throughout the day.

Temperatures on Sunday will be slightly cooler than Saturday in the mid 70s, with Monday being the cooler day over the long weekend with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.

Have a wonderful and safe weekend and remember all of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for us!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.