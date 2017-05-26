Drying out for the start of Memorial Day Weekend

After an unsettled pattern this week, we're finally seeing some improvement this morning. While the weekend won't be completely dry, it does look like we'll at least get off to a dry start. We have the full breakdown below!

Today & Tonight

While most of us are drying out, we have pockets of stubborn drizzle that still remain. That will gradually thin out as the morning goes on and the rest of the daylight hours should be dry.

Skies will be stubborn to clear, but it looks like we'll have a shot to have a few breaks in those clouds during the afternoon. Temperatures in the 50s this morning should have no trouble reaching into the 60s this afternoon, with a few lower 70s possible.

Your evening plans should be dry tonight, but we'll keep an eye on a system to our southwest. This has a better shot to move through southwestern areas of the Lower Peninsula, but it may pass by just close enough to I-69 and our southern sections of US-127. This is a minimal chance and we have a better shot to stay dry.

Temperatures will be comfortable through the evening with 60s expected. Lows will eventually fall into the 50s for overnight lows.

Saturday

If your plans are flexible this weekend and you're looking for a day, Saturday is far and away the best day. We'll see a few clouds in the morning, but we should see plenty of sun through the rest of the day and more importantly stay dry.

Temperatures will be much warmer Saturday, what we usually hope for this time of year, in the middle and upper 70s for afternoon highs. While dew points will creep up, it won't be overly humid during the day.

We'll stay dry through Saturday evening as well, but clouds will be on the increase during the overnight period.

Sunday & Memorial Day

Sunday will be the day we're expecting the most shower and thunderstorm activity. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day and one or two thunderstorms, depending on the arrival time of a warm front, may be strong to severe.

Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has us in a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe weather for Sunday. This would suggest severe weather would be isolated. We still have plenty of specifics to iron out first and the threat is low, but consider this a heads up to check back a few times over the next few days.

On Monday, we have chances for showers and storms, but we're not expecting the coverage to be as widespread as Sunday. The morning actually looks pretty dry, which would be great for early morning activities.

But we do have scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening hours, so be sure to check the radar throughout the day.

Temperatures on Sunday will be slightly cooler than Saturday in the mid 70s, with Monday being the cooler day over the long weekend with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.

Have a wonderful and safe weekend and remember all of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for us!

