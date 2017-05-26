Early-morning explosion destroys home; no injuries

No injuries are reported after an early-morning explosion destroyed a Detroit home.
The explosion happened around 3 a.m. Friday on the city's west side. Broadcasters say the home was a vacant rental property that was being renovated.
Nearby homes were damaged by the blast, which tossed a portion of the home into the front yard near the street.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.