Early-morning explosion destroys home; no injuries

No injuries are reported after an early-morning explosion destroyed a Detroit home.

The explosion happened around 3 a.m. Friday on the city's west side. Broadcasters say the home was a vacant rental property that was being renovated.

Nearby homes were damaged by the blast, which tossed a portion of the home into the front yard near the street.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

