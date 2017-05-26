'92 murder conviction thrown out in Detroit

A judge has thrown out the second-degree murder conviction of a Detroit man who accused police of framing him with phony evidence and his mother's gun more than two decades ago.

Tests show one of the two bullets removed from the victim doesn't match the gun that was presented to jurors back in 1992. The other bullet was too mangled for analysis.

Desmond Ricks' case was reopened at the request of the University of Michigan law school's Innocence Clinic.

Director David Moran tells The Associated Press that prosecutors agreed that the conviction should be overturned, and Judge Richard Skutt signed the order Friday.

Ricks, now 51 years old, was charged with shooting an acquaintance outside a Detroit fast-food restaurant. Police later arrested him and seized his mother's gun.

