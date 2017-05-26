Mail thief taken into custody in Argentine Township

Authorities say a man has been arrested after stealing mail from local residents.

Argentine Township Police said the mail was stolen from the areas of Cole Road, Duffield Road and Lovejoy Road.

The man was taken into custody near Braden Road in Shiawasee County. Police said he had stolen mail in his possession.

The name of the man has not been released.

If you live in the Argentine Township area and have had issues with missing mail, please call Det. Doug Fulton at 810-735-5317 or 810-280-0987.

