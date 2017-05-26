Crows test positive for West Nile virus in Midland County

Authorities say they’ve confirmed the first West Nile virus activity in Midland County this year.

Officials said a crow found in Hope Township on May 25, and another found at the same location on May 26, tested positive for the virus.

There have been no human cases of WNV reported in Michigan this year, but health officials said activity normally peaks in August or September.

Midland County Mosquito Control will continue testing dead birds and adult mosquitoes from throughout the county.

Crows and blue jays are most susceptible to the virus.

To prevent contracting the illness, experts suggest:

Consider the use of an insect repellent containing DEET, IR3535 or Picaridin, according to the manufacturer’s directions when adult mosquitoes are present. Even a short time outside can be long enough to get a mosquito bite!

Be aware of peak mosquito hours. The hours of dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many species of mosquitoes. Take extra precaution by using protective clothing and insect repellent during evening and early morning hours…or consider avoiding outdoor activities at these times.

When possible, wear long-sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors.

Keep vegetation trimmed down as much as possible around the home and make sure that doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes.

Residents are asked to call Mosquito Control at 989-832-8677 to report any dead birds observed.

