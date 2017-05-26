Breaking: Semi rollover impacting SB I-75

Southbound I-75 at M-21 (Corunna Road), Exit 118, in Genesee County has at least one lane blocked due to a semi-truck rollover.

Traffic is able to get by on the left shoulder, according to Mi Drive; and a TV5 viewer who went through the area said traffic is moving through on the left and center lanes. She also said drivers are able to get off southbound I-75 at Corunna Road.

It appears the truck was hauling dark, dirt-like material, although it's not clear what it is.

