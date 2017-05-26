Inmate at Michigan jail tests positive for Hepatitis A

Authorities say a male inmate at the Oakland County Jail has a confirmed case of Hepatitis A.

"The jail population often comes with significant health issues, such as cases of AIDS, tuberculosis, and hepatitis," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Health officials urge anyone detained in the jail between May 8 and May 23 to call the Oakland County Health Division.

Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver caused by a virus shed in feces and most commonly spread from person to person by contaminated hands.

"Areas where this inmate was housed have been sanitized, and we are taking great strides to contact anyone with possible exposure during this period of time," Bouchard said.

OCHD offers the Hepatitis A vaccine for $35 per dose.

The virus is contagious, but can be prevented if a vaccination is given within 14 days of last exposure, health officials said.

Symptoms include sudden abdominal pain, fever, fatigue, diarrhea, nausea, headache, dark urine, light-colored bowel movements, vomited, and yellowing of the skin and eyes.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.