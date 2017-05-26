Students bring Vietnam Moving Wall to Sandusky

The efforts of over 100 local high school students has gained them access to a moving memorial of history.

Students from Sandusky Jr./Sr. High School raised closed to $20,000 this school year to have the Vietnam Moving Wall park on the Sandusky Michigan Courthouse lawn.

The Moving Wall is a half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. It travels across the country as a small reminder of the casualties of war.

The courthouse lawn is also decorated with over 350 flags with plaques commemorating veterans from the area.

The wall will be at the courthouse for the entire Memorial Day weekend.

