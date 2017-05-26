Saginaw splash park set to open this weekend - WNEM TV 5

Saginaw splash park set to open this weekend

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Just in time for Memorial Day, Saginaw’s Splash park is opening this weekend.

Located in the Frank N. Andersen Celebration Park, 1830 Fordney Street, the park will open on Sunday, May 28.

The splash park will be open daily from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. throughout the summer.

There are bathrooms and changing areas on-site and there is also a pool wheelchair available for use.

The best part? It’s free!

