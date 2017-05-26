Saginaw splash park set to open this weekend

Authorities said two men have been arrested after a woman was found dead from an apparent drug overdose.More >
Police have found a missing teenager.More >
Two drivers were hospitalized in serious condition after a devastating crash.More >
A group of teachers are being disciplined after they thought it would be funny to name a student “most likely to become a terrorist.”More >
Southbound I-75 at M-21 (Corunna Road), Exit 118, in Genesee County has at least one lane blocked due to a semi-truck rollover.More >
A disabled Vietnam veteran who captured the hearts of many in Mid-Michigan has passed away.More >
A busy morning at a popular Michigan restaurant turned into chaos as federal agents detained three of its workers.More >
A Virginia hospital says its staff has successfully delivered sextuplets and the three boys and three girls are thriving. VCU Medical Center in Richmond announced the births in a statement Wednesday, saying they were the first sextuplets delivered at the hospital.More >
Police are investigating after someone robbed the Subway in the Saginaw County community of St. Charles.More >
A 2-year-old girl sustained two skull fractures after being hit in the head by a brick that someone threw through a car window.More >
