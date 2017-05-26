4 arrested, 3 children removed during meth investigation

Four people have been taken into custody and three children removed after investigators said they found an active meth lab.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said two homes were searched Friday morning following a two-week investigation by the department and the Bad Axe City Police Department.

Hanson told TV5 that a home in the 300 block of Whitelam Street in Bad Axe, and another at the intersection of Sullivan Road and Learman Road in Verona Township were searched.

An active meth lab was found in the Bad Axe home, and meth lab components were found in the Verona Township location, according to Hanson.

Three children were removed from the Bad Axe home and are being checked.

Four men, three from Bad Axe and one from Mt. Pleasant, were taken into custody.

The investigation continues.

