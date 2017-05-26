Educators charged with failing to report child abuse of boy

Southwestern Michigan authorities have charged four educators with failing to report suspected child abuse of a 12-year-old boy.

The misdemeanor charges announced Friday by Berrien County prosecutors were filed against a principal, counselor and two teachers in Three Oaks. Prosecutors accuse them of knowing but not reporting the boy's condition for several months.

Investigators say the boy was significantly underweight, bruised and dehydrated, with cigarette burns on his skin. His father and step-mother pleaded no contest to abuse and sentenced to 20 to 80 years in prison.

River Valley Public Schools Superintendent Will Kearney said in a statement provided to the Kalamazoo Gazette that school records show a staff member reported the abuse to the state. The employee was told no action would be taken because there wasn't enough evidence.

