3 teens saved from potential sex trafficking

Three teenagers may have been saved from potential human trafficking in Genesee County.

The teens were saved during a missing juvenile sweep by the Michigan State Police on May 25.

The sweep was a collaboration between the FBI and MSP to find missing and runaway kids. They recovered 21 kids during the sweep, MSP said.

Three of the teens were recovered from suspected human trafficking situations, MSP Sgt. Jim Lang said.

MSP Sgt. Sara Krebs said no arrests have been made.

