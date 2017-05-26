1 hurt in plane crash on western Michigan airport's runway

A sheriff's department says two people suffered minor injuries when a small plane ran off of a runway at an airport in western Michigan.

Allegan County Sheriff's Cpt. Scott Matice tells the Kalamazoo Gazette the plane was attempting to land at Plainwell Municipal Airport about 35 miles south of Grand Rapids when it "ran out of runway." He says one of the airport's runways ends just east of U.S. 131, and a Cessna plane came to rest in a ditch near the highway following the crash Friday afternoon.

Matice says the crash did not impact traffic on any roads.

Matice says two people suffered minor injuries such as bumps and bruises. He says two others aboard the plane at the time were not hurt.

