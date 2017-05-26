Arthur Hill's basketball coach has been fired

A long time local basketball coach has been fired.

Saginaw Public Schools confirmed Arthur Hill will not bring back the boy's basketball coach, Greg McMath.

McMath said the school has not informed him of their decision. He said he plans to host a press conference regarding the situation on Tuesday.

In his 15-year career at Arthur Hill McMath led the team to a state championship in 2006 and a runner-up finish in 2015.

This season the team finished 17 and six, losing to Saginaw High in the district tournament.

