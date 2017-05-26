Fundraising kicks off for Saginaw's fireworks show

Dozens of people in Mid-Michigan are working to make sure a beloved fireworks show goes off with a bang.

Communities came together on Friday to support the Saginaw County Fourth of July fireworks show.

Misty Shepherd, member of the Saginaw Area Fireworks Board, said the fireworks display would not be possible without community donation drives.

"We take anything, change, dollars. Ya know, we'll take it all. Every little bit helps," Shepherd said.

Fundraising efforts are just getting started for the fireworks. They have an overall goal of $125,000 for the entire show.

The fireworks show takes place on Ojibway Island.

Art Lewis, with WSGW, said this is a show you won't want to miss.

"It's a great show. One of the best in Michigan. It's a phenomenal show," Lewis said.

Shepherd said it's a great way to bring the community together to celebrate the country's independence.

"We really want to focus on bringing the families and community together in a positive manner," she said.

