Michigan Road Trip: Chelsea

One of the most famous mills in the country is in Michigan, just a short drive from Mid-Michigan.

Chelsea is home of the Jiffy Mill, the Purple Rose Theatre and a spectacular state recreation area.

Michigan is known for the assembly line, but instead of churning out cars this one produces corn mix. The Jiffy Mix Plant has helped land the Washtenaw County community on the map.

Howdy Holmes is the CEO of Jiffy. His family started the business in 1901.

During the peak baking season in the fall, the facility really cranks up. It turns out more than 1.5 million packages a day.

Jiffy is so well known that it doesn't need to spend much money on advertising.

"We don't sort of advertise our products or make a big deal," Holmes said.

The company offers tours, which is a great way to see the inner workings of the business that employs 320.

"We have visitors who come in from around the world who just come in, do the tour and look at our town," said Bob Pierce, Chelsea resident.

While they are in the area they can get back to nature. Right outside of Chelsea is the Gerald R. Eddy Discovery Center. It's a place where children and adults can learn about Michigan wildlife.

The center is in the Waterloo State Recreation Area and gets about 20,000 visitors a year.

"Most of the exhibits inside are habitat specific to Waterloo. Waterloo happens to have the most biological diverse that we have in the mitten part of the state," said Katie McGlashen, with the DNR.

Back in town actors rehearse to put on a play in the world renowned Purple Rose Theatre. Chelsea native and well-known thespian Jeff Daniels formed the theater company in 1991.

"We're a Great Lakes destination and we've been around awhile now, 26 years. We have a pretty good reputation and we're very, we have a great board of directors and an organization that gives us the resources that we need and the time to do this work really well," said Guy Sanville, with the Purple Rose Theatre.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.