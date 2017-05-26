Saginaw police on scene of stabbing - WNEM TV 5

Saginaw police on scene of stabbing

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Saginaw police officers are on the scene of a stabbing.

It happened at the Birch Park apartment complex, 3000 Birch Park Drive in Saginaw.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

