Police seek help identifying person in photos

ALMA, MI (WNEM) -

The Alma Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a person.

They released three photos of the subject on the department's Facebook page Friday.

They did not say why they are looking for the person.

If you have any information on the identity or location of the subject you are asked to call Central Dispatch at 989-875-7505.

