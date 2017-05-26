Police investigate body found in Saginaw

Police are investigating after a body was found in Saginaw Friday night.

The body was found next to a building near the Saginaw River by the Court Street Bridge. That's near Niagara Street on the city's west side.

A female was walking in the area when she saw the body, Police Chief Bob Ruth said.

Ruth said the body was found on land and is not the boater who went missing back in February.

Police are unsure if the death was caused by a medical issue, foul play or natural causes.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

