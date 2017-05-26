Police: Woman in critical condition after home invasion

A woman is in critical condition after a home invasion.

It happened about 5:15 p.m. at a home on the 1800 block of Mertz Road in Caro.

Michigan State Police were sent to the home to investigate the break-in, as well as an injury complaint.

A 57-year-old woman who lives at the home suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. She was transported to a hospital where she remains in critical condition.

If you have any information on this incident you are asked to call Sgt. Jeff Hook at 989-673-2156.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.